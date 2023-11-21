The Supreme Court will not take up Derek Chauvin's appeal to review his murder conviction in the 2020 death of George Floyd, striking down the former Minneapolis police officer's latest attempt to seek a new trial.

Chauvin was sentenced to 22½ years in prison for the murder of Floyd, a Black man who died after Chauvin — who is white — knelt on his neck for over nine minutes. Earlier this year, Chauvin's lawyers asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals to throw out his conviction, arguing that he was not afforded a fair trial because of the pretrial publicity and fears of violence if he were acquitted. The appellate court denied his request in April, and the Minnesota Supreme Court declined to review the decision in July.

His lawyers then took his request to the U.S. Supreme Court, which similarly declined to hear the appeal Monday.

Floyd's murder — and the graphic video of Chauvin kneeling on his neck — sparked a nationwide protest movement against police brutality. Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in April 2021 after a weekslong televised trial. His conviction marked the first time a white police officer had been found guilty of murdering a Black person in Minnesota, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

Chauvin pleaded guilty to violating Floyd's civil rights in federal court and is serving his state and federal sentences concurrently.

The Supreme Court’s rejection Monday means Chauvin, who is also trying to get his federal conviction thrown out, will remain behind bars for at least another decade.