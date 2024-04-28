'Running against a 6-year-old': Biden takes on Trump at White House Correspondents' Dinner

At the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday night, President Joe Biden took the stage to make some self-deprecating jokes — and a few more at Donald Trump's expense.

“Of course age is an issue. I’m a grown man, and I’m running against a 6-year-old,” Biden said, invoking concerns about his age to jab at Trump. “Age is the only thing we have in common; my vice president actually endorses me!”

Biden made a reference to Trump's ongoing hush money trial — "Stormy weather" — and joked that Trump's odd remarks about Gettysburg were "so embarrassing [that] the statue of Robert E. Lee surrendered again."

Biden also joked about Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert being booted from a "Beetlejuice" musical in September. "We're here as a reminder that folks think what's going on in Congress is political theater. That’s not true. If Congress were theater, they would've thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago," he said.

Biden's speech took a more serious turn toward the end. He spoke about the importance of a free press and the stakes in this year's presidential election. "I'm sincerely not asking you to take sides. I'm asking you to rise up to the seriousness of the moment," he pleaded.

This is the second White House Correspondents' Dinner that Biden has attended as president; the first two were canceled due to the pandemic.