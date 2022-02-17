Murders of Christina Yuna Lee, Michelle Alyssa Go reflect unexamined perils faced by AAPI women
07:35
Share this -
copied
Crimes against Asian-Americans and women in particular have soared during the pandemic. There is shock and anger today after the murder of Christina Yuna Lee, a woman stabbed to death inside her New York City apartment by a man identified as Assamad Nash. The tragic murders of Asian-American women Christina Yuna Lee and Michelle Alyssa Go just weeks earlier, and the broader social issues impacting AAPI women and other femmes of color contributing to these horrendous crimes, are brought to the forefront by Joy Reid and her panel.Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Murders of Christina Yuna Lee, Michelle Alyssa Go reflect unexamined perils faced by AAPI women
07:35
UP NEXT
Joy Reid: GOP continues to stoke rage, racialized cultural anxiety among Whites for political gain
11:39
Sen. Josh Hawley's campaign selling coffee mugs with image of his Jan. 6 fist pump
02:31
Rep. Ilhan Omar to introduce legislation proposing new restrictions on no-knock warrants
06:16
Sandy Hook Promise CEO on families reaching $73 million settlement with gunmaker
10:48
Elon Musk’s car company Tesla faces allegations of racist discrimination against Black employees