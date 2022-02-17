Murders of Christina Yuna Lee, Michelle Alyssa Go reflect unexamined perils faced by AAPI women

Crimes against Asian-Americans and women in particular have soared during the pandemic. There is shock and anger today after the murder of Christina Yuna Lee, a woman stabbed to death inside her New York City apartment by a man identified as Assamad Nash. The tragic murders of Asian-American women Christina Yuna Lee and Michelle Alyssa Go just weeks earlier, and the broader social issues impacting AAPI women and other femmes of color contributing to these horrendous crimes, are brought to the forefront by Joy Reid and her panel.Feb. 17, 2022