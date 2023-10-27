IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Some GOPers are acting as if their House speaker was heaven-sent

New House Speaker Mike Johnson and some fellow conservatives are suggesting he received a huge endorsement ... from God.

By Ja'han Jones

When I called newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson an “off-brand Paul Harvey” in a recent blog post, it was mostly because I saw similarities between Harvey, the folksy late radio host, and Johnson, the far-right former radio host with a Louisiana twang. 

But I had no idea Republicans would go full “God made a farmer” on us. By which I mean, some of them are gushing over their new Christian nationalist House speaker as if his ascension was ordained by God.

Johnson is an evangelical, election-denying lawyer who has spoken out against the separation of church and state. In his first speech as speaker, he said he doesn’t believe “there any coincidences in a matter like this” and told his House colleagues:

I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you — all of us. And I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment and this time. This is my belief.

Silly me: I thought voters did that. Clearly, Johnson sees it differently. Not a great sign from a guy who has disputed that the U.S. is a democracy.

On its face, thanking God for putting you in position to do something isn’t inherently bad. But coming from a Christian nationalist who now leads the House, it sounded more like a threat than a thank you — a declaration of what we should expect. 

And Johnson has quickly built on his Bible-thumping reputation. He told Fox News that anyone wanting to know his thoughts on political issues should “go pick up a Bible.” And after the mass shooting in Maine, he suggested that prayer should be the primary response to gun violence — not, you know, legislation or anything.

Conservatives seem gleeful to have Johnson running things in the House, with evangelicals touting him as one of their own.

Pillow-pushing conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell said it was “like a mini-miracle.” And Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said the “hand of God” was at work — as if our new, far-right House speaker was sent from heaven.

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones is The ReidOut Blog writer. He's a futurist and multimedia producer focused on culture and politics. His previous projects include "Black Hair Defined" and the "Black Obituary Project."