A former TV host turned president (who chose a former radio host as his VP) wanted another former radio host to be speaker of the House of Representatives. What could go wrong?

Electorally? A lot, actually.

After Donald Trump gave his approval Wednesday, House Republicans unanimously elected little-known Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana to serve as speaker.

Johnson, who is in his fourth term of Congress, is the most junior House member to serve as speaker since the 1800s. But he does have some experience that the former president appears to cherish: As a Trump-aligned lawyer and former right-wing talk radio host, he seems skilled in the art of packaging Trumpian talking points in ways that are relatively polished. What he lacks in legislative experience, he appears to make up for with MAGA moxy, as far as Trump is concerned.

What he lacks in legislative experience, he appears to make up for with MAGA moxy, as far as Trump is concerned.

It’s easy to see why Trump could be drawn to Johnson. The Louisiana Republican played a key role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and he served on House Republicans’ pro-Trump defense team during Trump’s first impeachment. But perhaps most importantly to Trump, Johnson is being touted among the MAGA faithful as a skilled communicator of extremely conservative values. (I’ll admit his seemingly quiet demeanor and folksy twang have the feel of an off-brand Paul Harvey.)

And there’s ample evidence that Trump likes to keep media tacticians of this sort in his inner circle.

Back in 2018, John Wagner wrote for The Washington Post about Trump’s tendency to hire people at the White House — like Larry Kudlow and John Bolton — after watching them on TV:

Being a pundit is becoming a tried-and-true pathway into the Trump administration, as a ­reality-show president seeks to surround himself with people who’ve been auditioning for their jobs on television — whether they realize it or not.

Johnson has embodied the MAGA movement with his press appearances in the past, by sharing views that play well among diehard conservatives but could turn off voters who aren’t as decidedly right-wing. Trump may approve of his politics and his presentation, but the more we learn about the new speaker’s record, the clearer it becomes that the GOP just elevated an extremist to serve as the face of House Republicans.

Within hours of Johnson’s election, disturbing previous comments of his were brought to light — including this clip, in which he suggested the U.S. is not a democracy, but rather a republic founded in line with a “biblical admonition.”

CNN found he has also written in support of criminalizing homosexual activity. In media appearances, Johnson and his wife have also promoted the concept of “covenant marriages,” which create significant barriers for couples to divorce.

Add in his staunch opposition to abortion, and you have the makings of a solid drive-time conservative radio host. But I’m not as confident Johnson will be an effective speaker for Republicans heading into next year’s elections.