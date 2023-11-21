Anti-Defamation League’s leader has curious praise for Elon Musk

The tweet below — in which Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt praises X owner Elon Musk — has sparked a wave of (I’d say justifiable) criticism online.

In the post, Greenblatt credits Musk’s “leadership in fighting hate” after the social media mogul announced he’ll suspend users who use certain pro-Palestinian phrases and words with antisemitic associations.

Two days prior, Musk had appeared to endorse a version of the antisemitic “replacement theory,” which is popular among white nationalists, and went on to accuse the Anti-Defamation League of sowing “anti-white racism and anti-Asian racism” — another popular theme among antisemitic bigots.

Greenblatt posted a critical response, writing that it’s “indisputably dangerous to use one’s influence to validate and promote antisemitic theories.”

Musk’s posts helped prompt a bunch of corporate defections from the platform formerly known as Twitter, with several companies pulling ads from the platform, including Comcast and NBCUniversal. (Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of MSNBC.)

As many online were quick to note, Greenblatt’s tweets give the appearance that he is just as concerned about curbing criticism of Israel’s government as he is about curbing antisemitism. My MSNBC colleague Ali Velshi captured the oddity of the moment well here:

When the head of one of the most prominent pro-Jewish groups in the world praises the leadership of a powerful man who espouses antisemitism, questions abound.

Another Musk endorsee who comes to mind is hedge fund CEO Bill Ackman.

The billionaire sought to reveal and blacklist student activists at Harvard University who signed on to a letter stating that Israel’s government is solely responsible for “all unfolding violence” in the Israel-Hamas war.

But when it comes to Musk, he is singing another tune.

Ackman, who is of Jewish descent, criticized Musk’s critics after the X owner’s latest antisemitism controversy.

Musk is “not an antisemite,” Ackman wrote on X.

“It is remarkable how quickly the world stands ready to attack Musk for his shoot from the hip commentary,” he added. “Musk is not perfect, but the world is a vastly better place because of him.”

Strange bedfellows, indeed.