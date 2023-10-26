I appeared on “The ReidOut” with Joy and my NBC News colleague Brandy Zadrozny earlier this week to discuss the proliferation of misinformation and propaganda across social media — particularly, the Elon Musk-owned X.

I’m a true fan and avid follower of Brandy’s work. As someone very concerned about the potential for a dystopian future brought about by Big Tech, I find her reporting on disinformation and the bad actors behind it to be heroic. On Monday’s show, she was highlighting a story she wrote about how a handful of X accounts are dominating users’ feeds when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war, as well as Musk’s role in the platform’s current state.

Friday will mark the one-year anniversary of Musk’s official acquisition of the site formerly known as Twitter. The platform had many problems prior to Musk’s takeover, but he seems to have accelerated its demise.

So I wanted to compile a quick “year in review.” I’ve been open about my belief that some of the wealthiest tech executives in the world are at war for the public’s attention. In my view, Musk has illustrated the harmful influence that a maniacal social media mogul can have over free and civil dialogue.

Here’s a glance at the mess Musk has made:

On top of all that, X appears to be burning through investors’ money at a rapid pace.

It seems safe to say the platform has become a burden of some sort for nearly everyone involved with it.