Afghanistan Withdrawal Leaves Lack of Closure

America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan this time last year marked the dramatic end to our longest war, but in many ways, there’s been little closure for the thousands of Afghans left behind. A new book tries to tell that story through the perspectives of two people tied to this narrative from the start: Maj. Tom Schueman and his friend and former interpreter Zainullah Zaki. They join Mehdi to discuss.Aug. 11, 2022