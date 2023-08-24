Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist

‘Factually false’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump’s comments on Georgia case06:04
- Now Playing
Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist06:05
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump's mugshot will be the greatest humiliation of his life05:24
Martin Sheen delivers powerful speech at Hollywood union rally04:10
Meet the Democrat running to take Rick Scott’s Senate seat03:51
Lawrence: Trump's Georgia co-defendants are already turning on each other11:52
Fmr. Harvard president on how ‘Necessary Trouble’ brings change15:08
At least 111 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires as electric company sued05:41
Law professor asks ‘Why are so many of Trump’s alleged co-conspirators lawyers?’04:21
Rep. Swalwell: Justice is no longer sleeping on Donald Trump04:04
‘Sooner rather than later’: Experts pan Trump calling for 2026 Jan. 6 trial date05:44
Lawrence: Georgia is the indictment that made Donald Trump shut up10:47
Lawrence: Georgia indictment of Trump is ‘ingenious’07:26
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: Prosecutors will ‘follow the facts’ in Trump election interference case06:12
Lawrence: Historians & screenwriters will use GA case to tell the story of Trump election plot08:52
'Significant legal peril': Andrew Weissmann on Giuliani calling RICO charge 'ridiculous'04:16
RICO and beyond: Fmr. federal prosecutor on charges Trump may face in Georgia06:40
'We're so happy': Tribal leaders praise Biden making sacred lands a national monument06:32
Sen. Tina Smith: GOP has a ‘values problem’ on abortion rights05:36
Lawrence: Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer John Lauro’s words against him in court04:35
‘Factually false’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump’s comments on Georgia case06:04
- Now Playing
Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist06:05
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Trump's mugshot will be the greatest humiliation of his life05:24
Martin Sheen delivers powerful speech at Hollywood union rally04:10
Meet the Democrat running to take Rick Scott’s Senate seat03:51
Lawrence: Trump's Georgia co-defendants are already turning on each other11:52
Play All