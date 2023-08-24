Tim Snyder: Appears one Russian fascist assassinated another Russian fascist

Russia's Federal Agency for Air Transport says Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin likely died in a plane crash in Russia on Wednesday with nine others. Timothy Snyder, professor of history at Yale University, talks about the possibly of Russian President Vladimir Putin being responsible for Prigozhin’s death. And former deputy national security advisor to President Obama Ben Rhodes joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what this means for the war in Ukraine.Aug. 24, 2023