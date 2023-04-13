IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Lawrence: Tennessee Three invoke MLK at the place where he was assassinated

The Tennessee Three held a rally outside The Lorraine Motel in Memphis where Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated 55 years ago. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains why, to quote state Representative Justin Jones, “something is changing” after state Representative Justin J. Pearson is reinstated to the Tennessee House of Representatives.April 13, 2023

