Trump card for Manhattan D.A.? Money man eyed in probe

The pressure against citizen Trump is rising as his former lawyer Michael Cohen speaks with the New York’s D.A. office for the eighth time for their probe into the former president’s finances. Cohen has revealed investigators are asking about the Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg. At the same time, Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law is cooperating with investigators and speaking out on the probe in a new NBC News exclusive. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber and MSNBC analyst Joyce White Vance discuss the developments.