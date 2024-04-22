IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case
April 22, 202407:40

  • Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 19

    20:04

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

  • Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law

    09:00

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 18

    18:26

  • Trump’s prison nightmare gets real as full jury gets seated in criminal trial

    10:33

  • NY lies haunt 'narcissist' Trump as jurors gear up for criminal trial

    07:52

  • MAGA Panic: New Speaker faces same GOP revolt that put him in power despite Trump nod

    05:35

  • Losing already: Trump criminal trial begins with losses on delay and Jan. 6 hearing

    10:51

  • Why Trump fears prison: Trial begins, and DA has receipts for jailable felony

    11:58

  • Humiliating: ‘Sleepy Don’ caught napping again at his criminal trial

    06:54

  • Trump’s trial starts: After failed delay tactics, Trump becomes 1st ex-POTUS to face criminal trial

    11:42

  • Rachel Maddow on Trump's criminal trial: He is dragging a ‘litany of criminality’ into elex

    08:00

  • Trump trial starts: D.A. argues Trump guilty of lies & 2016 crime

    11:50

  • Trump trial begins with a bang: See the DA’s damning case to bust Trump for jailable felony

    22:00

  • Why could Trump be convicted in NY? Lies and tabloid schemes, says insider

    07:31

  • Checkmate for Trump? Tabloid crimes are key to DA’s case to convict Trump for jailable crime

    11:54

  • MAGA's loser panic sets in as Trump retreats from dastardly women's rights crackdown

    08:01

  • He's going down: Trump's prison fears rise as trial insider previews damning case

    12:12

The Beat with Ari

Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case

07:40

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace reports on opening arguments in Donald Trump’s hush money trial and is joined by MSNBC’s Katie Phang, former acting solicitor General Neal Katyal and Mueller vet Andrew Weissmann to discuss. April 22, 2024

  • Neal Katyal on hush money trial: ‘Trump’s lawyers really have their work cut out for them’

    10:36
  • Now Playing

    Katie Phang: ‘Trump’s got the dirtiest hands of them all’ in hush money case

    07:40
  • UP NEXT

    Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 19

    20:04

  • Criminal trial begins! Prison fears get real for Trump as full jury sworn in after losing delay bids

    11:03

  • Trump's jailable felony? Inside America's first presidential trial to hear clash over NY state law

    09:00

  • Watch The Beat with Ari Melber Highlights: April 18

    18:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All