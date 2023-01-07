IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

    09:54

  • MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38

  • “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

    08:59

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    12:00

  • 'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

    07:56

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

    08:17

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

    04:06

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

    07:02

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

    11:36

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

  • MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

    02:04

  • New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

    10:04

  • Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

    08:37

  • Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

    10:09

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

    09:46

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48

  • "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

    08:34

The Beat with Ari

'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

04:00

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the continuing GOP chaos enveloping the House as embattled Republican leader Kevin McCarthy fails to win over enough “never-Kevin” votes to become speaker. After 13 votes the House adjourned and the embarrassed McCarthy continues to negotiate with and make concessions to a core MAGA group of representatives, including offering concessions to weaken the speakership. Jan. 7, 2023

  • 'Floored me': GOP official who defied Trump's coup reveals shocking call

    09:54

  • MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38

  • “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

    08:59

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    12:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All