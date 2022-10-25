'Coward' Cruz! Ted Cruz hid in closet amid insurrection then fueled Trump's big lie

Iconic Democratic strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in a wide-ranging political interview. Carville heats up when asked about Senator Cruz hiding in a closet on January 6th saying , "Of course he’s in a closet. He’s one of the most cowardly people in the history of modern politics” and adding he “wouldn’t even stand up for his own wife or his own dad” when Trump attacked them on the campaign trail. Oct. 25, 2022