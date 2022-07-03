IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Fallout from the Supreme Court's Latest Rulings

    What Can Congress Do To Help Save Women's Reproductive Rights

Symone

What Can Congress Do To Help Save Women's Reproductive Rights

06:07

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal shares with Symone Sanders her anger with the Supreme Court, what if anything can the House do to codify Roe if the Senate fails and how Hutchinson’s testimony changed the course of the January 6th hearings. July 3, 2022

