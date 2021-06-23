Wednesday's Mini-Report, 6.23.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Jan. 6 fallout: "A 49-year-old woman from Indiana who came to Washington with her hairdresser friend was put on probation Wednesday in the first sentence stemming from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. With the number of people arrested approaching 500, it was the first of what government officials said would likely be similar proceedings for the hundreds of people who also face low-level charges."

* Important SCOTUS ruling, Part I: "The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday limited the ability of union organizers to enter the private property of growers in order to reach farmworkers in California. In a 6-3 decision, the court said unions violate the Constitution when they enter a grower's private property without paying."

* Important SCOTUS ruling, Part II: "The nation's public schools have no general power to punish students for what they say off campus, the Supreme Court said Wednesday. The 8-1 ruling broadened First Amendment protections in an era when school children are in nearly constant contact with one another through social media and text messages."

* Black Sea: "A military ship and fighter jet fired warning shots at a British Royal Navy destroyer after it entered Russian waters in the Black Sea, Russia's defense ministry said in a statement Wednesday. The HMS Defender was 'warned in advance that weapons would be used' if it crossed Russia's border, the statement said. 'It disregarded the warning,' it added."

* DOJ: "Attorney General Merrick B. Garland backed away on Tuesday from doing a broad review of Justice Department politicization during the Trump administration, noting that the department's independent inspector general was already investigating related issues, including aggressive leak hunts and attempts to overturn the election."

* An important dispute: "The top leaders of the Army, Navy, Marines and other military branches voiced concern about legislation that would make sweeping changes in the military justice system, expressing their views in letters to a leading Republican opponent of the bill."

* Firefighters: "The wages earned by those responsible for controlling the nation's deadliest wildfires are 'ridiculously low' President Joe Biden said Tuesday. Before a meeting with homeland security and federal emergency management officials, the president told reporters he promised to end the $13 an hour salary paid to federal firefighters."

* Good: "The federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to 'uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences' of policies that over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday."

