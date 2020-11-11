Wednesday's Mini-Report, 11.11.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Oh, to be a fly on the wall for this one: "President Trump met Wednesday with top advisers to discuss the path forward following last week's election, a White House official and a separate person familiar with the meeting told NBC News. Among those attending: Jared Kushner, campaign manager Bill Stepien and campaign senior adviser Jason Miller."

* It's not just the cases; it's also the hospitalizations: "In El Paso, Texas, a convention center has been turned into a Covid-19 field hospital and refrigerated trailers have been trucked in to store the dead because there's no more room in the morgues. In Massachusetts, Michigan and several other states, hospitals are struggling to find enough beds for the influx of coronavirus patients and canceling elective surgeries so doctors and nurses can concentrate on Covid-19 cases."

* Playing make-believe: "The White House budget office has instructed federal agencies to continue preparing the Trump administration's budget proposal for the next fiscal year, according to multiple administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to share details of private conversations."

* DHS: "Since Election Day, President Donald Trump and his allies have pushed numerous merit-free allegations of voting irregularities. The Department of Homeland Security's top cyber official is swatting them down in near real-time — contradicting the president in a way that often ends in a pink slip."

* Vatican: "On Tuesday the Vatican released a massive report investigating how Theodore E. McCarrick, a disgraced former cardinal and archbishop of Washington, rose to the heights of the Catholic Church, despite leaders receiving reports that he had sexually abused minors and adult seminarians over the course of decades."

* Lying to a judge is harder than lying to the public: "The common thread running through all of these is that Trump's lawyers are regularly offering a significantly more watered-down version of Trump's claims about rampant voters fraud — because they, unlike Trump, actually have to substantiate their claims. And as these exchanges show, it's a rather thankless task that can rather quickly land them on a judge's bad side."

* I'll admit I found this surprising: "One of President Donald Trump's top evangelical Christian allies, Dallas pastor Robert Jeffress, called Democrat Joe Biden's victory a 'bitter pill to swallow' for conservatives and said that while the result isn't official, 'it appears that he won.'"

* Climate crisis: "Now a new study, published Wednesday in the journal Nature, shows that storms such as Hurricane Michael that extend their damaging path far inland are becoming more likely to occur as ocean temperatures increase in response to human-caused global warming."

* The spelling is a problem, but the sentiment is worse: "As the dust settles from the 2020 presidential election, one disappointed Mississippi lawmaker has a proposition for the Magnolia State. Instead of being governed by President-elect Joe Biden, state Rep. Price Wallace (R) reportedly said on Twitter that Mississippi should 'succeed' from the rest of the United States and form its own country."

See you tomorrow.