Wednesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.30.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the latest reminder that Democratic leaders are not fond of Cleveland-area congressional hopeful Nina Turner (D), House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) announced his support yesterday for Shontel Brown (D) in Ohio's upcoming congressional special election. Early voting in the 11th congressional district begins a week from today.

* Speaking of the Buckeye State, Senate hopeful Josh Mandel (R) has seen some of his campaign team quit in recent months, claiming toxic work environment created by Rachel Wilson -- who is both Mandel's girlfriend and finance director. The Columbus Dispatch reported, "Wilson cussed out her subordinates, often demanded 12-hour workdays, berated them in front of others and called them names, said the sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution and career damage.... Finance staff members cried in the office on a regular basis, the source said."

* Not surprisingly, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D) vetoed new voting restrictions approved by Republican state legislators.

* Most of New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu's (R) diversity council resigned in protest this week, pointing to the governor's willingness to sign a new state law restricting how state employees -- including public school teachers -- can talk about racism. Sununu is currently weighing a possible U.S. Senate campaign next year.

* A conservative Wisconsin businessman launched a legal fight to prevent the use of absentee ballot boxes in future state elections, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court has thrown out the case, despite its narrow conservative majority.

* In Buffalo, four-term Mayor Byron Brown is not responding well to losing in a Democratic primary last week: the incumbent announced this week that he'll seek another term in the fall by way of a write-in campaign.

* And speaking of the Empire State, New York Republicans took a 2022 gubernatorial straw poll during a recent meeting of county leaders. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) was the overwhelming favorite, while Andrew Giuliani was not.