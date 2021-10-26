Tuesday's Mini-Report, 10.26.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Important vaccine news: "A smaller dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine cleared its first regulatory hurdle Tuesday for use in young children, after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted to recommend it for emergency use authorization for those ages 5 to 11."

* Sudanese coup crisis: "A day after he seized power in Sudan, the country's top general said on Tuesday that he was detaining the civilian prime minister in his own home, and defended the coup as necessary for stability — even as large crowds of protesters flooded the streets of the capital and other major cities to resist the military takeover."

* On a related note: "The Biden administration on Monday suspended $700 million in financial assistance to Sudan following a coup in the African nation that U.S. officials roundly condemned."

* Iran: "An apparent cyberattack caused major disruptions at gas stations across Iran on Tuesday, just weeks before the second anniversary of deadly protests over fuel price hikes. Motorists were forced to wait in long lines as those looking to use government-issued cards, which many in Iran rely on to buy subsidized fuel, were blocked from doing so."

* Given recent revelations, it's tough to blame them: "Executives from Snapchat, TikTok and YouTube distanced themselves from Facebook during a congressional hearing Tuesday about online safety for teens."

* FCC: "President Joe Biden announced his nominees to the Federal Communications Commission on Tuesday, ending a wait for nominations that has been historically long."

* Judicial confirmations: "The Senate voted Monday to confirm voting rights advocate Myrna Pérez as a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making her the only Latino on the court and its first Latina since Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed for the Supreme Court. Pérez was confirmed on a 48-43 vote as the country is gripped in a struggle over voting rights."

* The culture war continues in Texas: "Texas' transgender student athletes will be restricted from playing on K-12 school sports teams that align with their gender identity under a bill Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law Monday."

See you tomorrow.