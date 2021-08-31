Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 8.31.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Virginia's gubernatorial race, new Monmouth poll found Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe with a modest lead over Republican Glenn Youngkin, 47 percent to 42 percent. Election Day in the commonwealth is nine weeks from today, though in-person early voting in Virginia begins in just 18 days.

* Democratic state legislators delayed the process for more than a month, but Texas Republicans are now poised to approve sweeping new restrictions on voting rights. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will, of course, sign the new measure into law.

* Roll Call reports that the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Power are launching a nearly $1 million ad campaign that focuses on climate change to target House Republicans in competitive congressional districts. One of the ads, airing in Republican Rep. David Valadao's California district, is online here.

* In a bit of a surprise, former Republican Gov. Jeff Colyer ended his 2022 gubernatorial campaign in Kansas yesterday, citing a recent prostate cancer diagnosis. His announcement clears the way for state Attorney General Derek Schmidt to win the GOP nomination.

* Though details haven't yet been announced, Politico reports that Donald Trump is planning a rally in Iowa as he considers yet another presidential campaign. The Republicans is also scheduling another event in Georgia.

* Republican Rep. Ted Budd has already picked up Trump's support for his U.S. Senate campaign in North Carolina next year, but his record is not without trouble areas. The Washington Post reports, "[A]s Budd has told his narrative in a state where agriculture is the largest business, he omitted a key chapter. He made no mention of his role in his family's calamitous involvement in a company called AgriBioTech, which ended in a bankruptcy case that cost farmers millions of dollars in losses."

* Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has spent parts of Congress' August break raising his profile outside of his home state: The Republican campaigned in Iowa over the weekend, and he'll soon appear in southern California. (Thanks to reader R.S. for the tip.)