Tuesday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.8.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It's Primary Day for Virginia Democrats, who'll choose the party's nominees for statewide campaigns in the fall. Among the contests to keep an eye on is the multi-candidate gubernatorial field, where polls show former Gov. Terry McAuliffe leading the pack.

* On a related note, New Jersey Republicans will also vote today on their nominee to take on Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in November. Much of the GOP contest has focused on the contenders trying to align themselves with Donald Trump, who lost the Garden State by nearly 16 points last fall.

* Reuters reported yesterday that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) contacted conservative media outlet Newsmax earlier this year about a possible job, but the network rejected the controversial Florida Republican.

* In keeping with the recent trend, the Georgia Republican Party approved a resolution over the weekend censuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) for doing his job too well during the 2020 election cycle.

* In Vermont yesterday, Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed into law a bill that would make permanent mail-in voting for all future general elections in the state. Last year, town clerks mailed ballots to all active, registered voters because of the pandemic, and the system proved popular and effective.

* As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) prepares for a 2022 re-election bid, Politico reports that the governor is launching "an aggressive summertime out-of-state fundraising swing, with DeSantis capitalizing on his rising profile to stuff his reelection coffers and cultivate a national donor network that could power a prospective 2024 presidential bid."

* And USA Today reports that a new political action committee launched yesterday specifically with the goal of defeating Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.). According to the folks behind the PAC, this is "the first time a federal PAC has been formed for the sole purpose of firing a sitting member of Congress."