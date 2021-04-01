Thursday's Mini-Report, 4.1.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest mass shooting: "Four people, including a 9-year-old boy, were killed in a shooting at a business complex in Orange, California, on Wednesday evening, officials said. A fifth victim, a female, was shot and taken to a hospital, as was the suspect, police Lt. Jennifer Amat said. Both were in critical condition."

* Day Four: "The two paramedics who treated George Floyd testified Thursday during the fourth day of witness testimony in Derek Chauvin's murder trial. The day began with testimony from Floyd's girlfriend, Courteney Ross. She said that during their relationship, they both suffered from opioid addiction. Ross also said that Floyd was tormented by the loss of his mother in 2018."

* Vaccine news: "Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of its key vaccine ingredient didn't meet quality control standards at a Baltimore facility. The issue will not affect the Biden administration's timeline to have enough vaccine doses for the U.S. adult population by the end of May, two senior administration officials said."

* Worth watching: "The Pentagon is on alert as Russia steps up its activity in Eastern Europe and the Arctic this week, presenting a new challenge for the young Biden administration, military officials said Wednesday."

* A post-riot arrest: "Federal authorities have arrested Daniel Joseph Rodriguez, the 38-year-old Donald Trump fanatic who was identified as the man caught on camera assaulting a police officer during the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Rodriguez was indicted on eight counts and arrested Wednesday, according to court records."

* Economic news: "U.S. manufacturers expanded in March at the fastest pace in 37 years, a sign of strengthening demand as the pandemic wanes and government emergency aid flows through the economy."

* Her arrest remains indefensible: "Georgia Rep. Park Cannon was left 'shaken' and injured after being 'dragged' out of the state Capitol in handcuffs and arrested on March 25 for knocking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's office door as he signed a contentious voting restrictions bill, her attorney said in an interview."

* Speaking of injustices: "The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals said Wednesday that it will consider an appeal from Crystal Mason, a Texas woman sentenced to five years behind bars for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election."

* Remember this one? "The Government Accountability Office has issued a damning report about the implementation of legislation supporting Ivanka Trump's signature women's empowerment initiative, from her time as an adviser to her father, President Donald Trump."

* Many people have gotten many things wrong about the COVID crisis. But in The Atlantic, Derek Thompson made the case that Alex Berenson deserves the title of "The Pandemic's Wrongest Man."

