Thursday's Mini-Report, 11.12.20

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest Team Trump infection: "Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski has tested positive for the coronavirus, a source familiar with the diagnosis told NBC News on Thursday, raising concerns that President Donald Trump's crowded election night party at the White House sparked another outbreak of the deadly virus."

* On a related note: "Two more people who attended an Election Night party at the White House have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, bringing the current tally of Covid-19 cases from the event to at least five, NBC News reported Wednesday. The newly reported cases from the party were of Brian Jack, the White House political affairs director, and of Healy Baumgardner, a former White House aide who now works in private equity."

* The latest State Department nonsense: "Trump administration officials are not passing on messages to President-elect Joe Biden from foreign officials who reach out through traditional diplomatic channels to convey their congratulations to him, two current and one former official told NBC News."

* DOJ: "An internal Justice Department investigation has concluded that then-U.S. Attorney Alex Acosta exercised 'poor judgment' by allowing financier Jeffrey Epstein to enter a non-prosecution agreement over alleged sex crimes, but cleared him and other prosecutors of any professional misconduct in their handling of the case."

* Gina Haspel: "Internal Republican divisions over the fate of Gina Haspel's tenure as C.I.A. director have come tumbling into view as some Senate leaders showed support while President Trump's allies pushed for her ouster, in part over the agency's role in disseminating the whistle-blower complaint that prompted impeachment, according to current and former administration officials."

* I won't miss this: "Dr. Scott Atlas, one of President Donald Trump's chief coronavirus advisers, publicly attacked Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday — accusing the nation's top infectious disease expert of being a 'political animal' who adjusted his dire assessments of the pandemic after Election Day."

* Writing on the wall: "The editorial page of a newspaper owned by GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson thinks it's time for President Donald Trump to face the reality of his defeat. The Las Vegas Review-Journal wrote that absent concrete evidence, Trump's continued claims of pervasive voter fraud 'does a disservice to his more rabid supporters' because the idea is 'simply false.'"

See you tomorrow.