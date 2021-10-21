Thursday's Mini-Report, 10.21.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* The latest Jan. 6 fallout: "A Texas man charged in the Capitol riot was sentenced to 14 months of incarceration Thursday after pleading guilty to a felony count of making an interstate threat based on social media posts from his Washington hotel room on Jan. 6 and 7."

* An update on a story I've been following: "Rep. Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) stepped down Wednesday as the top Republican on the House appropriations subcommittee on agriculture, one day after a federal grand jury indicted him on charges of lying to federal investigators about his campaign contributions."

* Climate change affects national security: "Worsening conflict within and between nations. Increased dislocation and migration as people flee climate-fueled instability. Heightened military tension and uncertainty. The Biden administration released several reports Thursday on climate change and national security, laying out in stark terms the ways in which the warming world is beginning to pose significant challenges to stability worldwide."

* Haiti: "Haiti's gang members have grown so strong that they rule swaths of the country. The most notorious of them, a former police officer named Jimmy Cherizier, known as Barbecue, fashions himself as a political leader, holding news conferences, leading marches and, this week, even parading around as a replacement for the prime minister in the violent capital."

* E.U.: "A battle is raging at the heart of the European Union over accusations that its two most right-wing governments are subverting democratic principles and offering inspiration to populist parties across Europe. The E.U. accuses Poland of undermining the entire 27-nation union by asserting that its domestic laws take precedence over shared European law. Poland is the first member state to do so, and E.U. leaders say the move threatens the very foundations of the bloc."

* Debunking a story you've probably heard about: "A Pennsylvania prosecutor on Thursday said it's 'simply not true' that Philadelphia riders 'callously' did nothing to stop a woman from being sexually assaulted on a commuter train."

* Brazil: "A Brazilian Senate committee investigating Jair Bolsonaro's response to COVID-19 has recommended in a report that the president face charges of crimes against humanity for his failure to stop the spread of the pandemic, which has killed over 600,000 Brazilians."

See you tomorrow.