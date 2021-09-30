Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.30.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With only about a month to go in Virginia's gubernatorial race, the latest Roanoke College poll showed Democrat Terry McAuliffe ahead of Republican Glenn Youngkin, 48 percent to 41 percent.

* On the other hand, several recent surveys in Virginia suggest Republican voters in the commonwealth are more energized than their Democratic counterparts, which is precisely why so many believe Youngkin is in a competitive position.

* NBC News reported this morning that a group of Arizona Democrats, backed by wealthy donors, are moving forward with plans to back a primary campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema in 2024. The report added, "The new Primary Sinema PAC does not plan to support a particular primary challenger. Instead, it will fund local groups to pressure Sinema and help build the support and infrastructure for an eventual candidate."

* Speaking of the Grand Canyon State, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will seek re-election next year for a full term — he won a special election last fall — and the latest statewide poll from OH Predictive Insights found the incumbent with modest leads over each of his Republican rivals in hypothetical head-to-head matchups.

* After a Republican donor accused Corey Lewandowski, one of Donald Trump's longtime top aides, of making unwanted sexual advances, he was removed from his role overseeing the former president's super PAC.

* There are currently 12 Republicans seeking Michigan's gubernatorial nomination. Eleven of them apparently believe Donald Trump lost because of voter fraud, reality notwithstanding.

* And in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate, Republican political consultant Craig Snyder hoped to stand out as the only anti-Trump candidate seeking the GOP nomination. This week, Snyder ended his campaign, conceding that he could not generate enough support to sustain his candidacy.