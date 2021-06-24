Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 6.24.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The latest national Fox News poll found President Biden with a 56% approval rating, up a couple of points from last month. During his term in the White House, Donald Trump never reached 50% in a national Fox News poll.

* Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is generally seen as well positioned in his bid for a third term next year, but the latest Quinnipiac poll found 46% of Texans believe the incumbent governor deserves to be re-elected, while 48% do not.

* Axios reports that a super PAC that funneled millions in untraceable funds to Eric Greitens' (R) 2016 Missouri gubernatorial campaign has "resurfaced as he mounts a bid for U.S. Senate." The group, called "SEALs for Truth PAC," reactivated last month, two days after the disgraced former governor launched his comeback bid.

* Speaking of disgraced Republicans making comeback bids, former Rep. Vito Fossella (R-N.Y.) has picked up Donald Trump's endorsement in his campaign to serve as Staten Island borough president. The New York Republican's career was derailed when the public learned that the conservative lawmaker had a secret second family, separate from his wife and kids. (This came to light after a DUI charge in Virginia.)

* If Rep. Tim Ryan's (D-Ohio) U.S. Senate campaign goes well, he'll be a voice in the next Congress for ending the institution's filibuster rules. Ryan explained his position to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell last night.

* In Arkansas' gubernatorial race, the Democratic nominee will face long odds, but Chris Jones, a physicist and ordained minister, kicked off his statewide campaign last week, and his impressive launch video has been seen on Twitter 4.6 million times.

* Every four years for nearly a half-century, Harvard University's Institute of Politics has hosted a panel discussion with the campaign managers from both of the major parties' presidential campaigns. Politico reports, "This year, that joint discussion won't take place. In fact, the Trump side might not end up participating at all."