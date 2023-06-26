IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Episode 3: The meanest, dirtiest, low-down stuff

Republican complaints about election integrity that actually hide a more nefarious goal are not unknown in U.S. history.
Image: Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Protest At Pennsylvania State Capitol
Dozens of people calling for stopping the vote count in Pennsylvania due to alleged fraud against President Donald Trump gather on the steps of the State Capital on November 05, 2020 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.Spencer Platt / Getty Images

About this episode:

Republicans claim the election was stolen. They use those claims to justify suppressing people’s right to vote. All of it happening amid a national reckoning on race. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson tell the story of a time uncannily similar to our own – in the early 1960s. And how it’s both a parallel to our present moment and the origin of conflicts playing out today.

Related material:

Listen: President Lyndon Johnson’s call with his running mate on Election Day 1964.

Watch: Gregory Peck and Hubert Humphrey warn voters about Operation Eagle Eye in 1964.

Read: Rick Perlstein describes the 1964 Operation Eagle Eye voter suppression campaign, and its modern-day successors.

Watch: Jim Brosnahan testifies that he saw Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist challenging minority voters at a polling place in the early 1960s.

Follow the podcast series through these and other services:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Stitcher

Amazon Music

TuneIn

Google Podcasts