Episode 3: The meanest, dirtiest, low-down stuff

Republicans claim the election was stolen. They use those claims to justify suppressing people’s right to vote. All of it happening amid a national reckoning on race. Rachel Maddow and Isaac-Davy Aronson tell the story of a time uncannily similar to our own – in the early 1960s. And how it’s both a parallel to our present moment and the origin of conflicts playing out today.

Related material:

Listen: President Lyndon Johnson’s call with his running mate on Election Day 1964.

Watch: Gregory Peck and Hubert Humphrey warn voters about Operation Eagle Eye in 1964.

Read: Rick Perlstein describes the 1964 Operation Eagle Eye voter suppression campaign, and its modern-day successors.

Watch: Jim Brosnahan testifies that he saw Supreme Court Justice William Rehnquist challenging minority voters at a polling place in the early 1960s.

