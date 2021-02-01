Monday's Mini-Report, 2.1.21

Today's edition of quick hits:

* Crisis in Myanmar: "Aung San Suu Kyi, the leader of Myanmar's civilian government, has been taken into custody in a raid early on Monday morning. The army said that it had taken control of the country and declared a state of emergency that will last a year."

* Striking protests: "The Kremlin mounted Russia's most fearsome nationwide police operation in recent memory on Sunday, seeking to overwhelm a protest movement backing the jailed opposition leader Aleksei A. Navalny that swept across the country for a second weekend in a row."

* On a related note: "Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that he was 'deeply disturbed by the violent crackdown' on Russian protesters and the arrests of thousands of people throughout the country demanding the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny."

* Capitol Hill: "Brian Sicknick, the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained in the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot, will lie in honor in the building's Rotunda, lawmakers announced Friday."

* Given the story, 19 is a very large number: "At least 19 state and local elected officeholders from across the country attended the Jan. 6 rally and, in some cases, stormed the Capitol."

* CFPB: "The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the watchdog created after the 2008 financial meltdown and largely muzzled in the Trump era, is poised to start barking again. The agency will focus first on enforcing legal protections for distressed renters, student borrowers and others facing growing debt that its previous leadership has been lax about imposing during the pandemic."

* The latest controversy in Anchorage: "Acting Alaska Attorney General Ed Sniffen's abrupt resignation was announced Friday as the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica were preparing an article about allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl three decades ago."

* This is not all right: "Teachers who believe Trump's election fraud lies that brought a violent mob to the Capitol are passing on those conspiracy theories in the classroom — and on to the next generation of voters."

* This report was well done: "A New York Times examination of the 77 democracy-bending days between election and inauguration shows how, with conspiratorial belief rife in a country ravaged by pandemic, a lie that Mr. Trump had been grooming for years finally overwhelmed the Republican Party and, as brake after brake fell away, was propelled forward by new and more radical lawyers, political organizers, financiers and the surround-sound right-wing media."

See you tomorrow.