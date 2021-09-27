Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 9.27.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With five weeks remaining before Virginia's gubernatorial election, Republican Glenn Youngkin refused to say yesterday whether he would've supported certifying President Joe Biden's election victory on Jan. 6.

* On a related note, Donald Trump said late last week that Youngkin will lose unless the GOP nominee fully "embraces" the former president and his "movement." The former president lost Virginia by nearly 10 points last fall.

* Speaking of Trump, he also suggested over the weekend that Fox News worked against him last year and Americans can't be sure Barack Obama won re-election in 2012.

* In Wyoming's congressional Republican primary, Trump and his team have rallied behind Harriet Hageman in her race against incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, but The New York Times found that in 2016 she called the future president "racist and xenophobic." She's apparently changed her mind.

* While most gubernatorial hopefuls have traditionally said they're focused on local issues, not national politics, Arkansas' Sarah Huckabee Sanders is pushing the opposite line. "As I travel around the state, I keep hearing this criticism, 'Oh, there's that Sarah Sanders, nationalizing the race,'" the Republican said at one recent campaign stop. "And my answer to those people is, 'You bet I am.'"

* The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is reportedly launching an ad campaign against the Democrats' Build Back Better legislation because of its proposed tax increases. That said, the group, at least for now, is reportedly make "a six-figure" ad buy, which isn't a lot of money for the Chamber.

* Eight months into her first term, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia has lost her chief of staff: Patrick Parsons announced his resignation late last week.

* I haven't seen official confirmation of this, but according to the Associate Press, Hungary's state news agency reported that next year's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will be held in, of all places, Budapest.