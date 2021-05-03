Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 5.3.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Texas' congressional special election over the weekend, Republicans Susan Wright and state Rep. Jake Ellzey will advance to a runoff after no one reached 50% in the 23-candidate field.

* On a related note, Susan Wright, the widow of the late Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas), contacted federal law enforcement last week in response to a robocall that falsely accused her of being responsible for her late husband's death. The origin of the call remains unresolved.

* Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) announced Friday afternoon that she's retiring at the end of this term. The Illinois Democrat chaired the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the 2020 cycle, en route to a closer-than-expected, four-point victory in the state's 17th congressional district.

* Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) faced a barrage of boos on Saturday during his appearance at his state party's convention. That said, a censure resolution against the senator, condemning Romney for voting to impeach Donald Trump, was defeated.

* According to an Axios report, the Democratic National Committee raised $15.4 million online during President Joe Biden's first 100 days, "beating its fundraising during either President Obama or President Trump's first 100 days."

* A month before Virginians choose their party nominees for statewide contests, NBC News reports that the Republicans' process has become "a logistical nightmare," with one former Republican congressman equating the mess to "Lord of the Flies."

* And the New York Times reported over the weekend on Republican officials "making a concerted legislative push to grant more autonomy and access to partisan poll watchers — citizens trained by a campaign or a party and authorized by local election officials to observe the electoral process."