Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 2.1.21

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following Rep. Tom Rice's (R-S.C.) vote in support of impeaching Donald Trump, the South Carolina Republican Party's executive committee formally censured the congressman over the weekend.

* An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll, released over the weekend, found "leading Democrats earned significantly higher ratings than their GOP counterparts" in Georgia. Gov. Brian Kemp's (R) approval rating is down to just 42% in the state, while Trump's support in the state is 40%. The same poll found Joe Biden, Raphael Warnock, Jon Ossoff, and Stacey Abrams with favorability ratings at or above 50%.

* We don't yet know what former Vice President Mike Pence has planned for his political future, but NBC News reports that the Republican Hoosier is "making plans to form a policy-focused fundraising committee that would help him maintain a relationship with donors."

* Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is launching a new political action committee, called the Country 1st PAC, which he intends to use against the dominant pro-Trump wing of his party.

* As expected, Trump's political operation raked in millions of dollars after the 2020 elections, but very little of the money went toward legal fights, despite the Republican's fundraising claims.

* On a related note, the former president's new political action committee, called Save America, reportedly started 2021 with at least $31 million in cash.

* And the Republican Jewish Coalition issued a statement late last week condemning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), with the group saying it's "offended and appalled by her comments and her actions."