Monday's Campaign Round-Up, 11.16.20

Today's installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With control of the Senate on the line, Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are effectively running as a ticket in advance of Georgia's Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5. For their part, Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are reportedly planning to campaign together, but do not yet have any joint events scheduled.

* On a related note, Ossoff challenged Perdue to three debates ahead of the next election. The GOP incumbent apparently prefers to have none. (Note: Ossoff made Perdue look pretty bad at their most recent showdown, and the senator refused to participate in their final scheduled debate.)

* Speaking of Georgia, Donald Trump is reportedly agitated about having lost the state to Joe Biden, and as a result, the president has begun lashing out at Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger -- both conservative Republicans previously aligned with Trump -- in ways that worry state GOP officials.

* Kansas billionaire Charles Koch told the Wall Street Journal last week that he's come to regret his recent partisanship. "Boy, did we screw up!" he writes in his new book. "What a mess!" Around the same time, the political operation Koch helps lead made fresh investments in Georgia's Senate races, hoping to ensure Republicans maintain partisan control of the chamber.

* Biden vowed to create a team that "looks like America," and he appears to be off to a good start on keeping that promise: "Women make up the majority of staffers on President-elect Joe Biden's transition team, and people of color are more than 40 percent of the total transition workforce, according to new diversity data obtained by NBC News from the transition."

* After Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) acknowledged that Biden is the president-elect, Trump suggested DeWine's political future is suddenly in doubt. "Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?" the outgoing president tweeted this morning, shortly after a Fox News segment on DeWine's acknowledgement of reality. "Will be hotly contested!"

* Though it took a little longer than expected, appointed Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) conceded her re-election fight on Friday afternoon. Sen.-elect Mark Kelly (D) was declared the winner several days earlier.

* McClatchy News reported that the Trump campaign is now "downsizing," parting ways with most of its staffers as of yesterday. That said, some who are "viewed as crucial to supporting the campaign's legal operations have not been given any end date."

* And though former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) previously said he was moving to Florida, the controversial governor said he intends to seek a third term in his native state. "Yes I do," LePage told WGAN last week. "Unequivocally. If I'm breathing, I'm running."