Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 8.3.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A member of Congress and members of her staff died in an accident earlier today: “Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., and two of her staffers were killed in a car crash on Wednesday, authorities said. Walorski was 58. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy first confirmed Walorski’s death in a tweet earlier Wednesday.”

* Pelosi’s visit was brief, but it was noticed around the world: “House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after a whirlwind visit that drew fury from Beijing and raised fears of a potential military crisis between the United States and China.”

* Yemen’s truce: “The United Nations said Yemen’s warring parties agreed Tuesday to renew an existing truce for two more months after concerted international efforts. The already 4-month-old cease-fire has been the longest nationwide ease in fighting since the war began in the Arab world’s poorest country nearly eight years ago.”

* The kind of subpoena that should make Team Trump nervous: “Pat Cipollone, who was former President Donald Trump’s White House counsel, has been subpoenaed by a federal grand jury in its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, a source familiar with the matter said Wednesday.”

* It appears to have been quite a day in Alex Jones’ trial: “Lawyers for Alex Jones appeared to have accidentally sent over the entire contents of the Infowars founder’s phone to the lawyers for the plaintiffs in his defamation trial, according to court proceedings Wednesday.”

* Really? “Pregnant Georgians can now list their fetus as a dependent on their tax returns. The Georgia Department of Revenue released new guidance this week establishing that the agency ‘will recognize any unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat ... as eligible for the Georgia individual income tax dependent exemption.’”

* This seems inevitable: “An increasing number of U.S. women who are unable to access abortion services in their states are looking to Mexico after the fall of Roe v. Wade, according to Mexican abortion rights activists.”

* In the Salem witch trials in 1693, Elizabeth Johnson Jr. wasn’t just convicted, she was also the only remaining person whose name had not been cleared. More than three centuries later, she’s been exonerated — thanks in large part to a civics teacher and her eighth-grade class.

See you tomorrow.