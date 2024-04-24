Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 4.24.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* The security aid bill is now the security aid law: “President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed into law a $95 billion package to provide critical aid to Ukraine and enact a provision that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok.”

* The Supreme Court’s important new abortion case: “The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared divided as it grappled with whether provisions of Idaho’s near-total abortion ban unlawfully conflict with a federal law aimed at ensuring certain standards for emergency medical care for patients, including pregnant women.”

* Increased aid to Gaza: “After Israeli strikes killed seven World Central Kitchen charity workers earlier this month sparking global outrage, convoys carrying food and supplies have entered northern Gaza for the first time since the start of the war and there has been a slight uptick in aid entering the besieged enclave.”

* This bill is now headed to the GOP-led state Senate: “On their third attempt in three weeks, Arizona state House lawmakers voted Wednesday to pass a bill that would repeal the near-total ban on abortion from 1864 that was upheld by the battleground state’s Supreme Court earlier this month.”

* At the U.N.: "Russia on Wednesday vetoed a U.N. resolution sponsored by the United States and Japan calling on all nations to prevent a dangerous nuclear arms race in outer space. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 13 in favor, Russia opposed and China abstaining."

* Before his passing today, Payne suffered a heart attack earlier this month: “Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-Newark) — an immensely likable, low-key but effective, progressive six-term congressman from New Jersey with a passion for social justice and constituent service — died today. He was 65.”

* The latest Jan. 6 sentence: “A North Carolina man who was declared a fugitive after being found guilty last year of assaulting police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol was sentenced on Tuesday to six years in prison, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department said.”

* Noted without comment: “The Gateway Pundit, a rightwing website known for spreading election conspiracies, will declare bankruptcy as it faces lawsuits for defamation.”

