Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 3.13.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A closely watched vote: “House lawmakers voted Wednesday to ban TikTok over national security concerns, defying public pressure and concerns about potential free speech violations. Passed on a 352-65 vote, the bill, HR 7521, now heads to the Senate, where its fate is less clear.”

* Speaking of Capitol Hill: “Hunter Biden on Wednesday rejected a request from House Republicans to testify publicly at a hearing next week, with his attorney blasting the planned panel as a ‘circus act.’”

* I’ll have more on this in the morning: “The judge presiding over the election interference case in Georgia has dismissed some of the criminal counts against former President Donald Trump.”

* Ukraine sank 15 Russian ships in six months, and this appears to be the result: “The Kremlin has fired its top naval commander, the biggest fallout yet from a series of devastating attacks by Ukraine on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, according to a Ukrainian and a Western official.”

* Speaking of Russia: “The chief of staff to Aleksei A. Navalny, the Russian opposition leader who died last month in an Arctic penal colony, was attacked with a hammer and tear gas outside his home in Lithuania’s capital late Tuesday, according to Mr. Navalny’s press secretary, who said the police and an ambulance had been called to the scene.”

* A step in the right direction to curtail judge shopping: “[F]orum shopping is about to get harder. The panel of federal judges who set policy for the rest of federal judiciary on Tuesday announced a new rule intended to curb the practice in civil cases with nationwide implications, like the mifepristone suit.”

* Nearly two years after the deadly mass shooting: “The Uvalde, Texas, police chief announced his resignation Tuesday, days after a City Council report cleared several officers of wrongdoing in the delayed law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers.”

See you tomorrow.