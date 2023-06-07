Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.7.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though his odds of success aren’t great, two-term North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is launching a Republican presidential campaign today, joining an increasingly crowded GOP field.

* In related news, former Vice President Mike Pence filed the paperwork for his 2024 presidential campaign on Monday, but the Indiana Republican is publicly launching his candidacy today.

* Voters in Denver elected a new mayor yesterday, elevating former Democratic state senator Mike Johnston to the city’s top job. He prevailed over Kelly Brough, the former president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, by about eight points.

* The Des Moines Register reported this week that two prominent conservative organizations — the campaign arm of Club for Growth and the Koch-financed Americans for Prosperity — “appear to be laying the groundwork in Iowa to oppose former President Donald Trump in the 2024 Republican caucuses.”

* Gov. Kristi Noem is still rumored to be interested in a possible presidential campaign, and with this in mind, the South Dakota Republican told Fox News’ audience this morning that Target — the national retail outlet — is “fundamentally tearing down this country.” She didn’t appear to be kidding.

* NBC News reports that Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows remains concerned that the No Labels operation is “unwittingly enrolling voters in its third-party presidential effort” as the well-funded organization “attempts to get on the ballot across the country in 2024.”

* And seven years after Sen. Marco Rubio’s presidential campaign fell far short, his failure is generating chatter again because of former Gov. Chris Christie’s 2024 launch. The Florida Republican is apparently bothered by the conversation.