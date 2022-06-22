Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.22.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Georgia’s congressional runoff primaries yesterday, Donald Trump supported Jake Evans and Vernon Jones in their respective races. They both lost anyway.

* Speaking of Georgia, state Rep. Bee Nguyen won her primary yesterday and is now the Democratic nominee for secretary of state. If she defeats Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger in the fall, Nguyen would be the first Asian American elected to statewide political office in Georgia.

* In Texas’ 28th congressional district, where a recent Democratic primary recount didn’t go Jessica Cisneros’ way, the progressive attorney conceded the race yesterday to incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar.

* Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt was asked yesterday for his reaction to Eric Greitens’ unsettling ad about “RINO hunting.” The retiring Republican said it’s “another example of poor judgment” on the part of the former governor, but Blunt didn’t comment on whether he’d support Greitens anyway after the GOP primary.

* On a related note, Greitens appeared on Steve Bannon’s program yesterday and was asked if he thought the ad was excessive. “We’re 100% proud of this ad,” the Missouri Republican replied.

* Alaska’s congressional special election got a little more complicated yesterday when independent Al Gross ended his candidacy — an announcement that came on the heels of Gross qualifying in the state’s new Top 4 election system. Gross’ move appears to have been motivated by a desire to stop former half-term Gov. Sarah Palin’s Republican campaign.

* And on Capitol Hill, Texas Republican Mayra Flores was sworn in yesterday as the newest member of the U.S. House, on the heels of her recent special election victory. As of today, the Democratic advantage in the chamber is 220 to 210, with five House vacancies.