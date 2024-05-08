Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.8.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In this week’s most closely watched primary race, Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana prevailed in her Republican primary, though the incumbent — who retired before changing her mind — finished with roughly 39% support.

* In related news, Republican Sen. Mike Braun won his party gubernatorial nomination in Indiana, and Rep. Jim Banks secured the GOP nomination to succeed Braun in the Senate.

* Predictably, Donald Trump won Indiana’s presidential primary, though it was of interest to see former Ambassador Nikki Haley — who ended her national campaign two months ago — receive nearly 22% of the vote in the Hoosier State.

* On the anniversary of the Trump administration executing its family-separation policy, President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign unveiled a new ad on the Republican’s scandalous tactics.

* In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp this week signed into law new changes to the state’s system of elections, including “reforms” that will make it easier to remove voters from the rolls.

* The New York Times took a closer look at Robert F. Kennedy’s medical history, noting the independent presidential candidate’s doctors found a dead parasite in his brain several years ago. In 2012, the conspiracy theorist gave a deposition in which he said, “I have cognitive problems, clearly.”

* And Democratic Rep. Tim Kennedy of New York (who’s unrelated to the independent presidential candidate) was sworn into office this week following his special election victory last week. As a result, the House chamber is once again divided 217 to 213, leaving the Republican majority with a one-vote margin.