Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.18.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Hours after a successful heart procedure, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman easily won his state’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, defeating Rep. Conor Lamb by more than 30 points.

* As for Fetterman’s Republican opponent in the fall, it might be a while before we know for sure: Celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz currently enjoys a tiny advantage over former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick, but that may change, and a recount is a distinct possibility.

* Speaking of the Keystone State, it was widely assumed that Teddy Daniels, the scandal-plagued Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, would win his primary. He didn’t: Carrie DelRosso came out on top, while Daniels finished third.

* In Idaho, Gov. Brad Little had no trouble fending off a right-wing primary challenge from Trump-endorsed Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin. With just about all of the votes counted, the Republican incumbent won by about 30 points.

* Elsewhere in Idaho, however, state Attorney General Lawrence Wasden was far less fortunate: The longtime Republican incumbent was defeated in a primary by former Rep. Raul Labrador. The former congressman appears to have won by a double-digit margin.

* In North Carolina’s open U.S. Senate race former Gov. Pat McCrory may have been an early frontrunner, but he ended up losing by more than 30 points to Rep. Ted Budd, whose campaign was fueled by support from Trump and the Club for Growth.

* In the fall, the far-right congressman will face Cheri Beasley, the former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, who easily won the Democratic U.S. Senate primary yesterday.

* And in Oregon’s gubernatorial race, it looks like three women will vie for the job: Former state House Speaker Tina Kotek won the Democratic nomination; former state House Republican Leader Christine Drazan appears to have won the GOP nomination; and Betsy Johnson, a former state legislator, is expected to run an independent candidacy.