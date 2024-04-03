Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.3.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Among the notable takeaways from yesterday’s presidential primaries: There’s still a chunk of the Republican electorate that’s casting ballots for someone other than Donald Trump.

* While a new Wall Street Journal poll found Trump leading President Joe Biden in several key battleground states, the survey included Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, meanwhile, asked respondents about a one-on-one match-up, and it showed the Democratic incumbent with a narrow national lead, 50% to 48%.

* Voters in Wisconsin yesterday approved a pair of Republican-backed constitutional amendments that will change how elections are run in the state.

* Speaking of the Badger State, Trump told a Wisconsin audience yesterday that evidence “came out” that he won the state in 2020. That remains delusional: Biden narrowly prevailed in Wisconsin four years ago.

* In Enid, Oklahoma, local voters yesterday removed Judd Blevins from the city council over his ties to white nationalist groups.

* Abortion rights proponents in Arizona believe they’ve exceeded the signature threshold to put a constitutional amendment on reproductive rights on the state’s ballot in November.

* In Maryland’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, a new poll from Goucher College and The Baltimore Banner found Rep. David Trone leading Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in a Democratic primary, 42% to 33%. The same survey also found former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan with narrow leads over both Democratic contenders in hypothetical general-election match-ups.

* The No Labels operation originally said it would finalize its plans for a third-party presidential ticket by mid-March. The group then said it would field candidates by the end of March. It’s now early April, and No Labels still doesn’t have a ticket.