Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.30.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the Republican-dominated legislature’s district map yesterday, insisting that it wasn’t gerrymandered enough. State policymakers will try to resolve the matter in an April special session, with June ballot deadlines looming.

* Democrats at the national level haven’t focused too much attention on Missouri’s open U.S. Senate race, but things changed a bit yesterday: Trudy Busch Valentine, the wealthy daughter of a late Anheuser-Busch beer baron, launched a Democratic campaign yesterday. Former state Sen. Scott Sifton, who appeared to be the likely Democratic nominee, quickly quit the race and endorsed Busch Valentine.

* The New York Times reported overnight on the House Democrats’ political action committee, known as House Majority PAC, reserving nearly $102 million in advertising time “in 50 media markets, from Bangor, Maine, to San Diego, Calif.” Most of the investments intend to protect vulnerable incumbents, “but Democrats will be playing some offense, too.”

* In Ohio’s U.S. Senate race, Republican hopeful J.D. Vance was asked during a debate last night whether he continues to stand by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who endorsed his candidacy. Vance responded that Greene “did nothing wrong” by appearing at a white nationalist event last month.

* In Alaska’s U.S. Senate race, Democratic state Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson ended her campaign late last week, deciding instead to run for re-election to the state legislature. Her decision, at least for now, leaves the Democratic Party without a candidate in the race.

* Louisiana’s next gubernatorial race isn’t until 2023, but Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy is already laying the groundwork for another statewide bid. If the senator does run, he’s likely to face some resistance from the right: Cassidy voted to convict Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial.

* And speaking of the former president, Trump announced yesterday he’s uninterested in being Speaker of the House next year, putting to rest months of scuttlebutt. “No, I think that it’s not something I wanted,” the Republican said. “A lot of people bring it up. It’s brought up all the time. No, it’s not something I want to do.... No, it’s not something I would be interested in.”