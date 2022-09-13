Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 9.13.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Deadly clashes in the Caucuses: “Armenia said on Tuesday that at least 49 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes along the border with Azerbaijan after a sharp escalation in hostilities that prompted big powers to call for restraint.”

* In Ukraine: “Kyiv sought to advance farther against Moscow’s retreating troops in the northeast of the country Tuesday, pressing a counteroffensive that has had Ukraine’s military recapture key territory and boost hopes both at home and abroad of a decisive shift after more than six months of grinding war.”

* New inflation data: “Inflation was little changed in the month of August, despite efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool off the U.S. economy. Data released Tuesday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that inflation landed at 8.3% last month compared to one year ago.”

* Jan. 6 cases: “A federal judge in D.C. on Tuesday will hand down verdicts in the trial of three Jan. 6 defendants that could have a major impact on the trajectory of Capitol attack prosecutions going forward.”

* This was misguided and doomed: “A federal judge on Monday rejected former Trump White House trade adviser Peter Navarro’s claim that he is the victim of a Biden administration political vendetta, denying his request to probe why he has been charged with criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

* Sometimes, when people get caught up in radical delusions, the consequences are catastrophic: “A Michigan man’s obsession with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory culminated in a Sunday incident in which he murdered his wife and badly injured one of his children, his daughter told The Daily Beast.”

* An unexpected announcement: “Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation into former President Bill Clinton, has died at 76, his family said in a statement Tuesday.”

See you tomorrow.