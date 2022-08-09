IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Altaf Hussain cries over the grave of his brother Aftab Hussein at Fairview Memorial Park in Albuquerque, N.M., on Aug. 5, 2022.Chancey Bush / AP

Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 8.9.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

* An important arrest in New Mexico: “New Mexico police detained man they called their ‘primary suspect’ in the slayings of several Muslim men in Albuquerque, officials said Tuesday.”

 * Yet another setback for the former president’s lawyers: “A federal appeals court unanimously ruled Tuesday that a House committee can access former President Donald Trump’s tax records following a yearslong legal battle.”

* A scary situation in Ukraine: “The prospect of a nuclear catastrophe spurred growing international alarm Monday after shelling hit a Russian-controlled power plant in Ukraine that is almost twice the size of Chernobyl.”

* Speaking of Russia’s invasion: “Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot, are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.”

* Unsettling threats: “Some users on pro-Trump internet forums told users to ‘lock and load,’ agitated for civil war and urged protesters to head to Mar-a-Lago in the hours after news broke that former President Donald Trump’s Florida compound was searched by the FBI on Monday.”

* Some relief at the pump: “The U.S. national average price of gas today has fallen back under the $4 mark to $3.99 per gallon for the first time since early March, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas.”

* The ball is in Tehran’s court: “U.S. and European officials announced Monday that a text for restoring the 2015 nuclear accord had been completed and that negotiations were finished, saying Iran must now decide whether to take or leave the deal.”

* In Nebraska: “Nebraska’s law restricting abortion after 20 weeks will remain unchanged — at least for now. On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he won’t call state lawmakers back to Lincoln, a step many expected would happen after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision in June, putting the issue in the hands of states.”

* The latest on John Eastman: “The Justice Department on Monday rejected an effort by attorney John Eastman — a key ally in Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election — to reclaim his cellphone, which was seized by FBI agents in June.”

* Keep an eye on John Rowley: “A former federal prosecutor with multiple Trump world clients is now representing the former president in talks with the Justice Department, according to three people with knowledge of the situation.”

* Sounds promising: “Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years -- in hopes of better fighting the tick-borne threat.”

