Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 8.9.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* An important arrest in New Mexico: “New Mexico police detained man they called their ‘primary suspect’ in the slayings of several Muslim men in Albuquerque, officials said Tuesday.”

* Yet another setback for the former president’s lawyers: “A federal appeals court unanimously ruled Tuesday that a House committee can access former President Donald Trump’s tax records following a yearslong legal battle.”

* A scary situation in Ukraine: “The prospect of a nuclear catastrophe spurred growing international alarm Monday after shelling hit a Russian-controlled power plant in Ukraine that is almost twice the size of Chernobyl.”

* Speaking of Russia’s invasion: “Russian airlines, including state-controlled Aeroflot, are stripping jetliners to secure spare parts they can no longer buy abroad because of Western sanctions, four industry sources told Reuters.”

* Unsettling threats: “Some users on pro-Trump internet forums told users to ‘lock and load,’ agitated for civil war and urged protesters to head to Mar-a-Lago in the hours after news broke that former President Donald Trump’s Florida compound was searched by the FBI on Monday.”

* Some relief at the pump: “The U.S. national average price of gas today has fallen back under the $4 mark to $3.99 per gallon for the first time since early March, according to GasBuddy, the leading fuel savings platform providing North American drivers with the most ways to save money on gas.”

* The ball is in Tehran’s court: “U.S. and European officials announced Monday that a text for restoring the 2015 nuclear accord had been completed and that negotiations were finished, saying Iran must now decide whether to take or leave the deal.”

* In Nebraska: “Nebraska’s law restricting abortion after 20 weeks will remain unchanged — at least for now. On Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he won’t call state lawmakers back to Lincoln, a step many expected would happen after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision in June, putting the issue in the hands of states.”

* The latest on John Eastman: “The Justice Department on Monday rejected an effort by attorney John Eastman — a key ally in Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election — to reclaim his cellphone, which was seized by FBI agents in June.”

* Keep an eye on John Rowley: “A former federal prosecutor with multiple Trump world clients is now representing the former president in talks with the Justice Department, according to three people with knowledge of the situation.”

* Sounds promising: “Researchers are seeking thousands of volunteers in the U.S. and Europe to test the first potential vaccine against Lyme disease in 20 years -- in hopes of better fighting the tick-borne threat.”

See you tomorrow.