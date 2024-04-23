Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 4.23.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* On a contentious issue, 80 votes is a large number: “The Senate voted Tuesday to advance the $95 billion aid package to provide critical aid to Ukraine and a provision that could lead to a nationwide ban on TikTok. The vote of 80-19 indicates the legislation has enough support to clear the Senate in a final vote, which could come as soon as Tuesday evening, and then head to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.”

* A big move from the FTC: “The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) voted 3-2 Tuesday to ban noncompete agreements that prevent tens of millions of employees from working for competitors or starting a competing business after they leave a job. From fast food workers to CEOs, the FTC estimates 18 percent of the U.S. workforce is covered by noncompete agreements — around 30 million people.”

* Kim Jong Un apparently wants attention again: “North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised salvo launches of the country’s ‘super-large’ multiple rocket launchers that simulated a nuclear counterattack against enemy targets, state media said Tuesday, adding to tests and threats that have raised tensions in the region.”

* I meant to mention this yesterday: “Conservative Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Monday about a challenge to municipal ordinances that punish homeless people for camping on public property when they have nowhere else to go.”

* Speaking of SCOTUS: “The Supreme Court will decide whether the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives can regulate so-called ‘ghost gun’ kits that can be assembled into a working firearm. The Biden administration asked the justices to overturn a lower court decision that tossed out a rule meant to curb the kits, which allow a buyer to complete a gun that does not have a serial number to track and without a background check.”

* Trump’s inconsistencies on the H-1B visa program seem problematic: “The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term.”

* Remember Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Martha’s Vineyard fiasco? “Some of the 49 migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard by the state of Florida are now able to legally work in the United States and have temporary protections from deportation — because they are considered victims of a potential crime, their attorney says.”

* The fact that this was expected doesn’t make it tolerable: “A Moscow court rejected an appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich against his detention, meaning the U.S. citizen, who has been awaiting trial for over a year, will remain behind bars until at least June 30.”

See you tomorrow.