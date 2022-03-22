Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 3.22.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* An ominous warning: “President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin could resort to the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine now that his ‘back is against the wall.’”

* Russia’s waning strength: “For the first time, the U.S. has assessed that Russia has lost some of its combat power as Ukrainian forces on Tuesday were fighting to regain the town of Izium, according to a U.S. senior defense official.”

* WHO’s estimate: “At least 15 people have died in attacks on Ukrainian health care facilities in the midst of Russia’s invasion, the World Health Organization has said.”

* Cowboys for Trump founder Couy Griffin’s Jan. 6 case: “A federal judge on Tuesday convicted an elected official from New Mexico of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds but acquitted him of engaging in disorderly conduct during the riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory.”

* I continue to find congressional Republicans’ indifference to this difficult to understand: “The Biden administration lacks the funds to purchase a potential fourth coronavirus vaccine dose for everyone, even as other countries place their own orders and potentially move ahead of the United States in line, administration officials said Monday.”

* Plenty of other police departments nationwide could do the same thing: “Connecticut police departments have come together to donate body armor and helmets in support of Ukraine’s defense amid a Russian invasion that has resulted in hundreds of confirmed deaths.”

* Conditions seem to grow more dangerous every year: “Miami Beach, Florida, declared a state of emergency over concerns about spring break crowds for the second year in a row after two shootings over the weekend. Rowdy tourists have created an ‘unacceptable’ atmosphere of fear in the city, Mayor Dan Gelber said Monday.”

* Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb gets one of two right: “Indiana’s governor on Monday vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports while signing another eliminating the state’s permit requirement to carry handguns in public.”

See you tomorrow.