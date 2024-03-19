Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 3.19.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* All is not well at the high court: “The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will allow Texas to enforce for now a contentious new law that gives local police the power to arrest migrants. The conservative-majority court, with three liberal justices dissenting, rejected an emergency request by the Biden administration, which said states have no authority to legislate on immigration, an issue the federal government has sole authority over.”

* Facing a partial-shutdown deadline: “Congressional leaders and President Joe Biden announced a deal Tuesday morning to fund the government ahead of a weekend deadline, breaking an impasse regarding money for the Department of Homeland Security, which had held up talks.”

* I meant to mention this yesterday: “Volkswagen workers at a plant in Tennessee have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board for a vote to join the United Auto Workers, the union announced Monday.”

* Eye on Asia: “President Joe Biden will host Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for a White House summit next month amid growing concerns about North Korea’s nuclear program, provocative Chinese action in the South China Sea and differences over a Japanese company’s plan to buy an iconic American steel company.”

* In Brazil: “Brazil’s federal police recommended that former President Jair Bolsonaro be criminally charged in a scheme to falsify his Covid-19 vaccine card, partly to travel to the United States during the pandemic, in the latest sign of criminal investigations closing in on the former president. Federal prosecutors will now decide whether to pursue the case. If they do, it will be the first time the former president has faced criminal charges.”

* Stefanie Lambert was arrested by U.S. marshals: “An attorney facing criminal charges for illegally accessing Michigan voting machines after the 2020 election was arrested Monday after a hearing in a separate case in federal court in Washington, D.C.”

* Breakthroughs like these are worth celebrating: “With her confirmation by the Senate on Tuesday, Nicole Berner became the first openly gay judge and the first labor lawyer on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, a court covering the Mid-Atlantic that over the past decade has gone from one of the most conservative to one of the most liberal in the country.”

* The latest Team Trump insider to report to prison: “Former Donald Trump adviser Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress last year, is set to surrender Tuesday at a federal Bureau of Prisons facility in Miami to begin serving his four-month sentence.”

See you tomorrow.