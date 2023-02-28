Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 2.28.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* If you’re counting on student-loan debt relief, some Republican-appointed justices seem likely to let you down: “Conservative Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared skeptical about the legality of President Joe Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, although questions remain as to whether the challengers have legal standing to sue.”

* In less depressing SCOTUS-related news: “Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday wrote her first majority opinion for the Supreme Court since taking office last summer, penning a ruling on a dispute between Delaware and other states over unclaimed MoneyGram checks.”

* I wonder if Shaw will voluntarily comply: “A Senate committee has asked the CEO of Norfolk Southern to testify under oath about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, two congressional aides told NBC News. CEO Alan Shaw was asked to participate in an upcoming hearing hosted by the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, according to a Democratic aide and a Republican aide.”

* Good choice: “President Joe Biden said Tuesday he will nominate Julie Su to be the next secretary of labor. Su is currently the deputy secretary of labor. If confirmed by the Senate, she would be the first Asian American to serve as a Cabinet secretary under Biden.”

* Vaccine news: “In a narrow vote, Food and Drug Administration advisers on Tuesday recommended that the agency approve the country’s first RSV vaccine for older people, a shot from Pfizer for adults ages 60 and up. The FDA’s independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee voted 7-4 in favor of recommending the vaccine based on its efficacy, with one abstention.”

* Seems like a significant breach: “The U.S. Marshals Service suffered a security breach over a week ago that compromises sensitive information, multiple senior U.S. law enforcement officials said Monday.”

* The need for reforms seems obvious: “The House rules, set by the Capitol Police Board, prohibit firearms from being carried anywhere on the grounds, except in members’ personal offices. But if they are never screened, there is no way to enforce the rules, and many members of Congress believe some of their colleagues are ignoring them.”

* 414 to 2: “The House mourned the loss of tens of thousands of lives from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria in a resolution that passed on Monday evening. The vote was a resounding 414-2. Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) were the lone no votes.”

See you tomorrow.