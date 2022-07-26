Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.26.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the latest example of Democrats meddling in Republican primaries to boost seemingly unelectable candidates, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is running ads in Michigan’s 3rd congressional district, touting John Gibbs’ conservatism. Gibbs is taking on incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in a GOP primary.

* In Fulton County’s investigation into election interference in Georgia, a judge ruled yesterday that District Attorney Fani Willis can no longer target a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor because Willis attended a fundraiser for his opponent.

* With only a week to go before the Republicans’ U.S. Senate primary in Missouri, a super PAC targeting former Gov. Eric Greitens, called the Show Me Values PAC, has now spent $6.2 million on ads. According to an NBC News report, the investment “appears to be driving down Greitens’ standing in the race.”

* The latest Morning Consult poll in Alaska found that Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who’s up for re-election this year, is actually more popular with Democratic voters in her home state than her own party’s voters.

* In Ohio, Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur’s latest ad targets Republican J.R. Majewski for having endorsed red-state secession from the United States. “Does Majewski really want Ohio to secede?” the narrator asks in the spot.

* VoteVets, a progressive veterans organization, has launched its latest ad campaign in support of Democratic U.S. House members with military or national security experience. The beneficiaries are Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin, Virginia’s Elaine Luria, Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger, New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill, and Pennsylvania’s Chrissy Houlahan.

* And in a bit of a relief for the DCCC, former Democratic Rep. Dan Lipinski has decided not to run a third-party candidacy against incumbent Democratic Rep. Sean Casten. Lipinski said he had enough signatures to qualify for the ballot, but would skip the race in Illinois’ 6th district anyway.