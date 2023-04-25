Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.25.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It was just a few weeks ago when former Rep. Lee Zeldin introduced Gov. Ron DeSantis at an event, and the congressman appeared likely to play a key role on the Floridian’s campaign team. Yesterday, in a sign of the times, the New York Republican threw his support behind Donald Trump.

* In related news, the former president has been relatively slow in picking up endorsements from GOP senators, but Trump yesterday received the backing of Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

* As Sen. Kyrsten Sinema moves forward with her apparent re-election plans, the Arizona independent is facing tough headwinds: The latest survey from Public Policy Polling found that just 27% of Arizonans view the incumbent senator favorably and want her to seek a second term.

* As the Republicans’ debt ceiling crisis advances, the nonprofit arm of House Majority PAC, which is aligned with the House Democratic leadership, is launching a new ad campaign slamming the GOP’s default threats.

* Speaking of ads, Trump’s operation unveiled a new spot yesterday, slamming DeSantis for failing to show enough gratitude to Trump after the former president helped him in 2018.

* It might seem way too early to be thinking about the 2026 election cycle, but with California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom poised to step down after his second term, Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis has now launched a statewide campaign to succeed him.

* And while former Gov. Chris Christie hasn’t yet kicked off his latest presidential campaign, the New Jersey Republican told The Daily Beast that he considers himself to be “the viable Trump alternative,” adding, “I intend to be the nominee.”