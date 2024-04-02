Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.2.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Today is Primary Day in Connecticut, New York, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, and Mississippi is holding primary runoff elections today.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign has unveiled a new television ad, putting to use Donald Trump’s boasts about ending Roe v. Wade.

* Speaking of the former president, Trump claimed during a radio interview yesterday that he won Wisconsin in 2020. He lost Wisconsin in 2020.

* Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, generally seen as one of this year’s top GOP targets, released her first TV ad of the year, and it emphasizes the incumbent’s willingness to break with her own party.

* The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is launching a new ad campaign, targeting vulnerable Republicans who supported the “Life At Conception Act,” which would threatened access to in vitro fertilization.

* Former Vice President Mike Pence’s group, Advancing American Freedom, is investing $2 million into a 2024 ad campaign that has nothing to do with any candidates: The ads endorse legislation that would force a sale of TikTok or ban the online platform.

* And Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters yesterday that after he steps down from his leadership post in January, the Kentucky Republican intends to serve the remainder of his final term, during which time he expects to fight his party’s “isolationist movement.”